Cameron’s Red River Career Expo continues to grow

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University held their 21st annual Red River Career Expo today.

Job seekers from across the area were invited to today's expo. Not only were Cameron University students and community members able to look for jobs and internships, but employers were able to interview numerous quality candidates in one convenient location. Fifty-four different companies came to today's event trying to find their next employees.

Cameron University Director of Student Development Jennifer Pruchnicki says it is their biggest recruiting event every year

“Southwest Oklahoma is very unique in job seekers and the quality of job seekers that we have. I think that they have realized that this is a top-notch area for recruiting.”



Pruchnicki says that several of today's employers came from other states. The Career Expo continues to grow every year.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.