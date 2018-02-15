Driver crashes into Lawton storage facility

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An elderly woman crashed into a Lawton storage facility near SW 21st Street and A Avenue in Lawton today.

According to authorities on the scene, the driver went through the Dollar General parking lot after mixing up the gas and brake pedals. Then, instead of hitting the brakes, she accelerated, went through a second parking lot, a fence and crashed into the storage building.

The airbags did deploy and the driver was not injured.

