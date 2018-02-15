Investigators say Northwest Lawton fire was arson - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Investigators say Northwest Lawton fire was arson

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- More than half of a woman's body was severely burned in a fire that authorities believe was deliberately set. It all happened Thursday around 1:45 a.m. at Northwest 31st Street and Ferris Avenue in Lawton.

The woman found inside the home was flown to OU Medical Center and suffered burns covering 60% of her body.
She and four others were also inside the home when it went up in flames. Police say one person cut his hand while trying to escape through a window.
Officials told 7News the fire started in a garage that was converted into a bedroom.
Fire crews worked all morning to put out the blaze. The Criminal Investigation Division also helped investigate.
Apparently, a neighbor called dispatch saying they saw someone run from the home into an alley.
Now, police are searching for that suspect.

Lawton Police and the Fire Marshal are working together to investigate what happened. Police are encouraging anyone with information on the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.


