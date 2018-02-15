Jury finds Lawton man not guilty on lewd molestation charges

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Comanche County jury has found a Lawton man not guilty on two counts of lewd molestation.

Don Mercer had to wait about three hours Thursday evening while jurors deliberated and eventually acquitted him. His trial started Wednesday.

Lawton police arrested Mercer in May of 2016 after two underage girls told them he had touched them under their clothes.

