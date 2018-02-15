Crash sends Ringling police officer to the hospital

RINGLING, OK (KSWO) - A Ringling police officer is in the hospital after crashing his personal vehicle while he was off duty on Thursday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in Ardmore. He was taken to a local hospital then transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

Ardmore police said Sean Murphy was driving at an excessive speed and lost control and drove off the road. They say he then overcorrected, spun around, and slid into a railroad crossing signal. When 7News talked to Ringling police chief, Chief Josh Steury Thursday afternoon, he hadn't heard the cause.

Chief Steury said he got a call Thursday morning from a police officer who knew Murphy worked for him.

"It scared me, scared me really bad," Chief Steury said.

Chief Steury said Murphy worked last night and was in Ardmore for personal matters. The department only has two officers, one being Chief Steury. So, with one being in the hospital, Chief Steury will be the only officer in town. With that being the case, the Jefferson County Sheriff has offered to help.

"He said he'd help me anytime he needed to and would cover shifts for me so I can get some sleep if I needed to," he said.

Initial reports from the Ringling Police Department's Facebook page said Murphy's back might've been broken in the accident, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

"My first thought has been the thought the whole time is just how he's doing,” Chief Steury said. “That's all I'm worried about. I'm not worried about anything else…just make sure he heals up okay."

Chief Steury said the town has come together before when a resident needed help and he's hoping they can come together again. They're raising money to help with his medical expenses and costs associated with his family staying up there to be with him. If anyone wants to donate, there are a few locations where people can donate to help the officer. People can go to Ringling's City Hall or Police Department. They can also make donations at the Jefferson County Sheriff's office in Waurika.

