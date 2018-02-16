Overnight fire in Meers threatens home

A fire in Meers off of North Kiowa Drive kept crews busy during the early morning hours on Friday.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. as a barn fire, but the Meers fire chief said no structures were ever on fire. However, a home under construction was nearby which he said was threatened, with the owners of the home staying in a travel trailer outside. Crews were able to stop the flames from reaching the home.

The chief also said the fire burned less than 100 acres. It's not clear what sparked the blaze.



