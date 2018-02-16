Crews respond to house fire in Central High - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crews respond to house fire in Central High

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
CENTRAL HIGH, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A family's home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire in Central High.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on 8 Mile Road, south of Highway 7.

According to Central High Fire Chief Dan Eberhart said there were two adults and two children in the home at the time of the fire, all were able to get out safely. The blaze is being blamed on a space heater which was being used in the living room.

