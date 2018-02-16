UPDATE: Identity of victim released in deadly Marlow crash

The identity of the man who was killed in an early morning accident east of Marlow has been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, 24-year-old Jason Muller of Marlow was killed in the crash.

OHP is still investigating the wreck but they say that a truck being driven by 18-year-old Anthony Hornbeck hit Mueller's vehicle head-on after crossing over into his lane.Hornbeck was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital with arm and leg injuries.

If anymore information is released, we will update this story.

