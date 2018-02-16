Oklahoma student arrested after school shooting threat - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma student arrested after school shooting threat

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old Oklahoma City student has been arrested after threatening school violence on social media.

Officials at the Western Heights School District say they learned of a "school shooting" threat Thursday from a student who had been suspended from a middle school in December. Oklahoma City police say the student was taken to a juvenile facility.

District officials say safety measures have been heightened.

The arrest comes a day after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 students and staff members dead. Authorities say the shooter was a former student who had been expelled and bragged of becoming a "professional school shooter" on social media.

On Tuesday, Washington state authorities arrested a student suspected in a school shooting plot after his grandmother showed officers his plans for an attack.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

