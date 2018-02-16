Oklahoma student arrested after school shooting threat

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old Oklahoma City student has been arrested after threatening school violence on social media.

Officials at the Western Heights School District say they learned of a "school shooting" threat Thursday from a student who had been suspended from a middle school in December. Oklahoma City police say the student was taken to a juvenile facility.

District officials say safety measures have been heightened.

The arrest comes a day after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 students and staff members dead. Authorities say the shooter was a former student who had been expelled and bragged of becoming a "professional school shooter" on social media.

On Tuesday, Washington state authorities arrested a student suspected in a school shooting plot after his grandmother showed officers his plans for an attack.

