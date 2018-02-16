CU named a top small college with least debt

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University has been named one of the top small colleges with the least average debt per borrower.



Cameron ranks 18th in the nation according to LendEDU based on 2016 data. A small college was defined as a school with fewer than 800 graduates in a graduating class.

For Cameron's Class of 2016, only 37 percent of undergraduates starting as first-time students and earning bachelor's degrees, graduated with debt. That's the third lowest percentage for institutions on the list.

