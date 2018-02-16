Lawton man arrested in connection to wife's death - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man arrested in connection to wife's death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police have arrested a man and charged him in the death of his wife.

Brandon Harris has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawton Police responded to a medical emergency on the 7300 block on NW Andrews February 10 just after midnight. A woman was transported from the scene and pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

According to an affidavit, Harris told police that he and his wife had used meth. His wife then went outside for approximately 40 minutes in freezing temperatures with no clothes on. Harris never attempted to retrieve her. When she came back into the home, Harris says that she was combative and he was forced to use defensive tactics on her despite never being in fear for his life.  Harris admits to rendering his wife unconscious 3 or 4 times, using a rope at least once. He then attempted to hog tie her. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

