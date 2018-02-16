Authorities: Boy burned after following dad's suicide advice - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Authorities: Boy burned after following dad's suicide advice

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities have arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly giving his 12-year-old son advice on how to kill himself.

Authorities said Friday that the boy suffered minor burns after following his father's suggestion that he light himself on fire.

Sheriff's Maj. Coy Jenkins said 36-year-old Michael Joseph Jensen was arrested Wednesday on a child neglect warrant. He did not know whether Jensen has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Jenkins said the son had previously attempted suicide and was living with his grandparents when Jensen visited. Jenkins said authorities don't believe that Jensen was serious when he told his son to set himself on fire and shoot himself in the head. But Jenkins said Jensen's comments started the chain of events that followed.

Jenkins says the boy's grandparents were able to put out the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

