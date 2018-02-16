Oklahoma City airport prepares for international flights - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma City airport prepares for international flights

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's Will Rogers World Airport director says a new gate will be added to the airport that's larger than others at the facility in hopes of someday adding international flights.

The Journal Record reports that Director Mark Kranenburg told the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Commission on Thursday that the airport likely won't begin receiving international flights for several years but that it's better to have a long-range vision than to miss opportunities.

The Oklahoma City Airport Trust announced plans in 2015 to expand the airport terminal to include an updated, streamlined security checkpoint, public observation gallery, and increased shopping and dining amenities.

Kranenburg says airport officials are working on estimated costs with the engineer for the gate. He says bids will go out before the end of the year.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

