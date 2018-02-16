UPDATE: Arson suspect taken into custody in connection to 31st S - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Arson suspect taken into custody in connection to 31st St fire

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A suspect has been identified in the February 15th fire that left a woman with severe burns all over her body. A person of interest has been taken into custody. 

By the time police arrived at the home on the 600 block of NW 31st Street just before 2:00 a.m., the suspect has already fled the scene. Police made contact with a resident who said his roommate was still inside of the burning residence. An officer kicked open the front door as Lawton Fire arrived on scene. Firefighters pulled the victim from the house. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Another resident of the home suffered cuts to his hand caused by breaking a window to escape the fire. Witnesses were able to identify the man who set the fire as an ex-boyfriend of one of the residents. 

The investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released when it comes available.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly