UPDATE: Arson suspect taken into custody in connection to 31st St fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A suspect has been identified in the February 15th fire that left a woman with severe burns all over her body. A person of interest has been taken into custody.

By the time police arrived at the home on the 600 block of NW 31st Street just before 2:00 a.m., the suspect has already fled the scene. Police made contact with a resident who said his roommate was still inside of the burning residence. An officer kicked open the front door as Lawton Fire arrived on scene. Firefighters pulled the victim from the house. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Another resident of the home suffered cuts to his hand caused by breaking a window to escape the fire. Witnesses were able to identify the man who set the fire as an ex-boyfriend of one of the residents.

The investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released when it comes available.

