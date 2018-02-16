OKC teacher accused of Irish Mob ties

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City teacher has been arrested, accused of having ties to the Irish Mob. She was arrested at Northeast Academy this week.

Police and ATF agents found at least three guns in Leva Drummond's home.

In 2016 she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of bringing contraband to an inmate at the Tulsa County Jail. Because she received a two-year deferred sentence, not imposed, she's not considered a felon through the state's background checks.

Drummond had been at the school since October of 2016. So far, it's not clear why the search warrant for her home said she had ties to the Irish Mob.

