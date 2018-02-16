Memories of beloved Lawton boy live on following his brave fight

We want to send our condolences to the family of a very special boy.

Justin Rodriquez, 13, passed away this morning after a long battle with brain cancer.

We got to spend a lot of time with Justin over the past year as he was marking things off his bucket list. We celebrated Christmas with him and his birthday. We saw him as the best man in his mother's vow renewal and watched him dance the night away at prom.

We want to say thank you to Justin for letting us be a part of that and so much more. And, thank you Southwest Oklahoma for coming together to make so many lasting memories for Justin and his family.

Justin will be missed and live on in our hearts forever. Our thoughts are with his family as they grieve during this tough time.

