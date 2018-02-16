Flower Mound FD holds annual BBQ fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual fundraiser this Saturday.



Fire Chief, Joshua Sullivan says it will be all you can eat. The money raised will go toward replenishing the account that they used to buy equipment.

Sullivan says there is a lot of hard work that goes into putting this fundraiser together.

"We started cooking yesterday and our smoker can handle only about 400 pounds of meat at a time so a lot of this meat takes 12-14 hours to smoke so we had to start smoking yesterday and were smoking today we'll smoke all day tomorrow too. It takes a lot of manpower and a lot of hours and it’s all worth it in the end."



Brisket, chicken, hot links, and sausage are just some of what will be served tomorrow. There will also be a silent auction.

The event is donation only and will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flower Mound School.

