Man admits to robbing Lawton Dollar General

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man has admitted to robbing a Dollar General on Cache Road in Lawton last month.

Officials received a tip on Monday that James Zimmerman posted on Facebook that he stole from a nearby business.

Police say, during the interview yesterday, Zimmerman denied robbing the store but eventually confessed.

The clerk said he had a gun when he robbed her, but Zimmerman says it was plastic and he broke it after the robbery.

He says he doesn't know how much money he stole but says it's gone.

Zimmerman was arrested for first-degree robbery.

