LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Young men in the community learned about male responsibilities when it comes to sex and teen pregnancy Saturday at Project Alpha.



Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosts Project Alpha every year.



The Lawton Police Department and a representative with Department of Human Services spoke to the teenagers along with the fraternity members at Cameron Saturday.



The goal is to educate young men ages 10 to 18 about the consequences of sex and violence.



This is Darnell Tribble's second time to attend the seminar. He said he learned so much last year and wants to encourage others to be a responsible young man in the community.

"It's very important for us to know because we go through it every single day,' said Tribble. "It's just great to have a group of people like the Alpha Ambassadors to sit down with us and talk to us about sexual responsibility and how to be protected and multiple things that could affect us for the rest of our life."



Organizers with the fraternity say they want to be proactive in making sure the teens are educated and understand the importance of having these conversations.

"It deals with his health," said Davison Virgil, with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. "It deals with his future and it ensures that he carries himself during this critical stage in life so that he may have a promising future, so that's very important to us."



For more information about the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity visit EXL Education and Charitable Foundation's website.

