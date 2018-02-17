Off to the AmTryke races with AMBUCS - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Off to the AmTryke races with AMBUCS

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People at Lawton Central Mall geared up to race on Saturday all to raise awareness for a good cause! Lawton city council members, police officers, firefighters and more came out to compete at the annual Amtryke races. There were even a couple familiar faces from 7NEWS there!

The bikes are designed for people with mobility issues.

Mountain Metro Ambucs president said their goal of the day was to get the word out to those who could use these trykes.

"Especially with children, physical therapy can be quite painful,” Nancy Elliott said. “These trykes afford them an opportunity to go out maybe and play with brothers, sisters or other kids in the neighborhood. They are actually doing therapy, but they're having fun doing it."

The race has been going on for about 15 years.

Elliott said the next fundraising event will be at Great Plains Coliseum in April.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly