Off to the AmTryke races with AMBUCS

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People at Lawton Central Mall geared up to race on Saturday all to raise awareness for a good cause! Lawton city council members, police officers, firefighters and more came out to compete at the annual Amtryke races. There were even a couple familiar faces from 7NEWS there!

The bikes are designed for people with mobility issues.

Mountain Metro Ambucs president said their goal of the day was to get the word out to those who could use these trykes.

"Especially with children, physical therapy can be quite painful,” Nancy Elliott said. “These trykes afford them an opportunity to go out maybe and play with brothers, sisters or other kids in the neighborhood. They are actually doing therapy, but they're having fun doing it."

The race has been going on for about 15 years.

Elliott said the next fundraising event will be at Great Plains Coliseum in April.

