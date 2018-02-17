12 SW Oklahoma teams advance to Class A, B Area Tournament - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

12 SW Oklahoma teams advance to Class A, B Area Tournament

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director


CLASS A

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Cyril boys def Stonewall 86-52

Cyril girls def Stonewall 33-22

REGIONAL CONSOLATION FINALS:

Velma-Alma boys def New Lima 72-70

New Lima def Velma-Alma girls 54-46

Sterling boys def Geronimo 41-40

Tipton girls def Alex 36-26

Central High girls def Union City 25-24

CLASS B

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP:

Duke boys def Indiahoma 55-52

Duke girls def Wapanucka 41-34

Lookeba-Sickles def Big Pasture boys 48-39

REGIONAL CONSOLATION FINALS:

Indiahoma girls def Fox 33-30

Chattanooga boys def Gracemont 53-48

