Lawton's Divine 9 hosts annual Soul Food Fest

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Divine 9 put the soul in soul food at the 38th annual festival on Sunday. The soul food fest is held in honor of Black History Month. For only small cost guests got to eat chicken, ribs, black-eyed peas, and cornbread.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council is a collaborative organization of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities. Their local president Lydia Young said the day was all about eating good and fellowship.

"It brings a lot of the community members into where we are,” said Young. “We get to meet them, socialize with them, sit down and have a good meal with them and get their ideas and viewpoints. And what they think of what we're doing in the community.”

Money raised from the event will go towards scholarships and future community events.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.