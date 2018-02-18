Greater Galilee Baptist Church celebrates Black History Month

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Many community members gathered on Sunday for a special church service to observe Black History Month. This year's national theme of Black History Month is "African Americans in Times of War." The program at Greater Galilee Baptist Church focused on just that.

Visitors took a trip back in time to learn about African Americans who played a critical role in defending our country.

Bishop John Dunaway said the day was reminder to celebrate African American history year-round.

"Not only just today is important,” said Dunaway. “It's important because we can use this information and inspiration every day for an opportunity to educate our children and the generations after us also."

Students from Lawton Public Schools also presented what they've learned all during Black History month.

This service is held every year.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.