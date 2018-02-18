Space heater to blame for Lawton house fire - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Space heater to blame for Lawton house fire

Lawton home on the 1800 block of Floyd Ave that was destroyed in a fire that started in the garage. (Source KSWO) Lawton home on the 1800 block of Floyd Ave that was destroyed in a fire that started in the garage. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. Officials said a space heater was to blame for the flames in the garage. Fire officials say they were called out to the home on the 1800 block of Floyd Ave around 11:20 Sunday morning. They got the fire in the garage out in about 25 minutes.

No one was home at the time, but fire officials said a relative of the resident came to the home and heard the smoke detectors and saw smoke. There was a lot of smoke damage to the entire home costing about $25,000 in damage. Officials say it is not habitable at this time.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

