TRAFFIC ALERT: West Gore closed for construction

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Starting on Monday, February 19, West Gore Boulevard between 74th Street and Southwest Crystal Hills Drive will in closed. That means no thru traffic on West Gore between 82nd and 67th street.

City of Lawton says they will be working on road construction until March 19.

The city advises drivers to use 67th Street to access 74th and Westminster Presbyterian Church. They also recommend using 82nd Street to access Crystal Hills Drive and Crystal Hills Freewill Baptist Church.

