TRAFFIC ALERT: West Gore closed for construction - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Gore closed for construction

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Starting on Monday, February 19, West Gore Boulevard between 74th Street and Southwest Crystal Hills Drive will in closed. That means no thru traffic on West Gore between 82nd and 67th street.

City of Lawton says they will be working on road construction until March 19.

The city advises drivers to use 67th Street to access 74th and Westminster Presbyterian Church. They also recommend using 82nd Street to access Crystal Hills Drive and Crystal Hills Freewill Baptist Church.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly