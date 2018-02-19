UPDATE: Woman assaulted, shot in Lawton apartment on Monday morning

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting call near 40th and Ozmun on Monday morning. (Source KSWO)

The Lawton Police Department responded to an assault and shooting early Monday morning.

The incident happened near 40th and Ozmun around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who told them she had come home and found someone in her apartment. At some point before police arrived, the victim sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Officials tell us the victim has declined to press charges and is not cooperating with police.

