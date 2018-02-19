UPDATE: Woman assaulted, shot in Lawton apartment on Monday morn - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Woman assaulted, shot in Lawton apartment on Monday morning

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting call near 40th and Ozmun on Monday morning. (Source KSWO) Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting call near 40th and Ozmun on Monday morning. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton Police Department responded to an assault and shooting early Monday morning.

The incident happened near 40th and Ozmun around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who told them she had come home and found someone in her apartment. At some point before police arrived, the victim sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Officials tell us the victim has declined to press charges and is not cooperating with police.

