UPDATE: 'All Clear' given on OU campus

UPDATE

The Norman Police Department has given the "all clear" after a suspicious object was found on campus.

UPDATE (3PM): The object was determined to be nothing of concern. The scene is all clear. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) February 19, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY

A "law enforcement emergency" has been reported on the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

According to a tweet sent from the official university account, they are telling people to avoid the area of Oak Tree Ave. and 12th Ave SE.

OU Alert: 1:19 PM Reported Law Enforcement emergency in area of Oak Tree Ave and 12th Ave SE. Avoid Area. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) February 19, 2018

OU Alert: There are no updates at this time. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) February 19, 2018

Oklahoma City station KFOR is reporting that they have been told a suspicious object was found in the area.

Norman police confirmed that report via their Twitter account.

Norman Police are responding to a report of a suspicious object in the 3000 block of Oak Tree Avenue. Further information will be provided as it becomes available. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) February 19, 2018

