UPDATE: 'All Clear' given on OU campus

UPDATE: 'All Clear' given on OU campus

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A suspicious package has reportedly been found near the campus. (Source University of Oklahoma)
Map locator of where the incident has been reported. (Source Google Maps)
NORMAN, Ok (KSWO) -

UPDATE

The Norman Police Department has given the "all clear" after a suspicious object was found on campus.

PREVIOUS STORY

A "law enforcement emergency" has been reported on the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

According to a tweet sent from the official university account, they are telling people to avoid the area of Oak Tree Ave. and 12th Ave SE.

Oklahoma City station KFOR is reporting that they have been told a suspicious object was found in the area.

Norman police confirmed that report via their Twitter account.

