Lawton NAACP Youth Council show movie to celebrate Black History Month

Kid's from across Lawton came out on Monday to celebrate Black History Month.

Lawton's NAACP Youth Council hosted the event which brought kids together to watch a movie about Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice. Organizers wanted kids to learn about Marshall's contribution to civil rights.

The Youth Council takes part in many event around the community, including the Armed Forces Day Parade and Lawton's Juneteenth celebrations.

