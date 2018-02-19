Three-car crash on I-44 sends one to hospital

This truck was hit by the silver car and was the final victim in the chain reaction crash. (Source KSWO)

This vehicle was hit by the first vehicle as they merged onto I-44. (Source KSWO)

This vehicle merged onto I-44, hitting another vehicle and causing a chain reaction crash. (Source KSWO)

Three cars were involved in a minor accident near the I-44 and Rogers Lane area late Monday morning.

According to the Oklahoma High Patrol, a black car was entering I-44, driving northbound. When it began to merge, it collided with a second silver car, sending the black vehicle off the road and through a fence. The silver car slid and hit a white truck driving on I-44.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

