Three-car crash on I-44 sends one to hospital - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Three-car crash on I-44 sends one to hospital

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
This vehicle merged onto I-44, hitting another vehicle and causing a chain reaction crash. (Source KSWO) This vehicle merged onto I-44, hitting another vehicle and causing a chain reaction crash. (Source KSWO)
This vehicle was hit by the first vehicle as they merged onto I-44. (Source KSWO) This vehicle was hit by the first vehicle as they merged onto I-44. (Source KSWO)
This truck was hit by the silver car and was the final victim in the chain reaction crash. (Source KSWO) This truck was hit by the silver car and was the final victim in the chain reaction crash. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Three cars were involved in a minor accident near the I-44 and Rogers Lane area late Monday morning.

According to the Oklahoma High Patrol, a black car was entering I-44, driving northbound. When it began to merge, it collided with a second silver car, sending the black vehicle off the road and through a fence. The silver car slid and hit a white truck driving on I-44.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly