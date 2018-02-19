7NEWS, OBI blood drive brings in donors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - People helped save lives by donating their blood on Monday. It was all part of a partnership blood drive event with Oklahoma Blood Institute and 7NEWS. They had about 60 people come to Central Mall to donate, which institute officials say is a great turnout!

OBI's Recruitment Manager says these blood drives are set up to make donating simple.

"It's so important for us to make it easy for our donors to donate blood, " Mary Spannagel said. "When we set up at a blood drive we really target, in this particular instance, our community members."

If you missed out on the drive on Monday, OBI will have another on Tuesday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in their Maple Room from noon to 4:30 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.