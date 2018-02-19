Cameron University continues CU Become A Teacher workshop series

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you're considering becoming a teacher, you'll want to make plans to attend an upcoming CU Become A Teacher workshop.

Cameron University held its latest specialized seminar tonight in the CETES Conference Center.

Organizers are looking for ways to attract future educators in our community because of the state's teacher shortage.

The free event is open to anyone who is interested in teaching and focuses on multiple pathways to enter the education field.

The next session will be held on March 1st at the Frederick High School Library from 5:30-7:30 in the evening.

Register and find more information HERE.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.