Crews respond to Fletcher house fire

FLETCHER, OK (KSWO) - A fire at a home near Fletcher forced a family to evacuate.
Fire crews were called to Northeast Simmons Circle around 4:15 Tuesday morning.
Scanner traffic said flames and smoke were clearly visible, and the fire was contained to the garage.
Stick with 7 News to keep you updated as we learn more.
