Crews respond to Fletcher house fire

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
FLETCHER, OK (KSWO) - A fire at a home near Fletcher forced a family to evacuate.

Fire crews were called to Northeast Simmons Circle around 4:15 Tuesday morning. 

Scanner traffic said flames and smoke were clearly visible, and the fire was contained to the garage.

