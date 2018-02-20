Wreckers prepare for winter weather

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could be a busy time for towing companies if there are crashes on the roadways because of the ice southwest Oklahoma could receive. The owner of Southern Towing and Recovery said she’s sleeping at her shop so she's closer to her truck if someone needs help. If the roads ice, Jani Ribold said she always keeps salt in her truck because it will keep her from getting stuck while picking up a vehicle.

"We go buy tons of salt and if we have it, we've also learned from other companies that's done it in the past just different techniques,” Ribold said. “We always hit the pavement with a shovel to break the ice so our ties won't slide with the people in the ditches."

Checking their trucks before they go out is also something they do. She said they usually are busier when it’s icy because of wrecks.

"We're all in a hurry nowadays. We have to slow down because that is where it comes from,” she said. “We don't need to go crazy fast to get to work because you're running late. Go slower, don't cause wrecks, black ice is very common around here so take it slow."

Ribold said if you do get into a wreck, don't panic.

"You want to stay calm throughout it,” she said. “It's not the easiest thing. I've been there, done it, been in a ditch. It happens. Don't freak out because once they freak out we can't understand them on the phone."

Ribold also said people should also keep a blanket in their car when conditions are like this because towing companies are going to make it out as quickly as they can, but they have to make sure they get there safely.

