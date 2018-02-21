FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Tristan Adams - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Tristan Adams

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

To make the best better. That's the motto 4-Her's live by and it's what Tristan strives for every day whether in school or the community. He's led several projects, including a bike ride through the Wichita Mountains to raise money for the Oklahoma Children's Hospital. Tristan has also held fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House, and led events for the elderly.

"I've led several events where we go feed seniors at a low-income living facility," Adams said. "I feel that's an important part of 4-H is the service aspect as well as your personal project."

When you've been in 4-H as long as Tristan has, you pick up on some life skills along the way. For Tristan, 4-H has grown his public speaking skills, and taught him how to be a leader.
 
"In Lawton club, I am a senior adviser," he said. "I help mentor the younger members and show them what they need to do. In the Comanche County 4-H Club, I'm the president, so I lead all of the activities and put on the meetings."

Tristan says he's honored to be recognized for the work he does. Between working two jobs, keeping his grades up, leading his chapter, and participating in extra-curricular activities, he has his hands full.

"The recognition I got for this makes me feel like all I do is for something and it's not just having an impact in the world," he said. "I want to a person who has an impact and makes a name for themselves."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

