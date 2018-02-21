Cold weather car safety

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Most of Lawton is dealing with dangerously icy roads. Motorists are advised to use caution and travel wise.

Lynn Mckenzie Auto Repair said if motorists must take that risk. There are steps they should consider before hitting the road.

"You want to defrost the door handle first to get in there you want to pour some water on it to get it opened up,” said Lynn Mckenzie, owner.



But, he said it's not wise to put water on any other part of your car while it's freezing, especially the windshield.



"We've actually seen them where a windshield explodes whenever they pour water on the windshields,” said Mckenzie. “We don't recommend that. You want to be sure to use your defroster and defrost the glass before you turn your wipers on."



He said while you are defrosting the temperature should always be set to heat. You can also use a scraper to remove ice if necessary.



Mckenzie said on days like today they get many calls from drivers needing assistance.



"People get stuck,” said Mckenzie. “They've slid up to a curb where we have to go pull them off a curb. A lot of people their batteries are bad. Cold weather does kill the batteries."



He warns drivers to be prepared before hitting the road and to stay alert.



"Your car will take care of you if you take care of it,” said Mckenzie. “If you don't do it you are going to get stuck somewhere and it's not going to be a good thing."

Lawton Police reported 10 accidents on Wednesday.

