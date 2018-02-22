OBI has critical need for donors due to inclement weather - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OBI has critical need for donors due to inclement weather

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
According to the OBI, only about half of the donors needed to maintain the blood supply have been able to make it out to donate over the last three days. (Souce KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says they have reached a critical shortage of blood due to the recent inclement weather.

According to the OBI, only about half of the donors needed to maintain the blood supply have been able to make it out to donate over the last three days. Daren Coats, the Vice President of the Western Division Operations said they get concerned when the blood supply gets this low.

"We're in a place right now where if we continue into this at a current rate, within about a day in a half we won't have a single unit to be able to ship to a hospital," Coats said.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be having extended hours on Friday and Saturday due to the shortage. All donor centers will be open until 6 p.m. on Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or logging on to obi.org.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. Information provided by OBI. All Rights Reserved.

