Local competitive cheer teams prepare for nationals

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A local competitive cheer team practiced in their gym on Thursday night one final time before they go to nationals on Friday. The four teams at Xtreme Thunder in Duncan who are going to nationals started practicing their routines back in August to get ready for this weekend.

This is Katelyn Washburn.  It's her 6th time competing at nationals, but it's her first time going with this team and competing in level four.

"It's exciting, nerve-wracking, fun. One of the best parts of cheering is going to the NCA," Washburn said.

The squads will do a two-and-a-half-minute routine that's filled with different stunts and tumbles. The cheerleaders will be competing at the largest all-star nationals. There will be 27,000 people competing and more than 50,000 people watching.

"The floor is memorizing. It's a big floor with lots of backdrops. It's exciting knowing how many people are watching you," Washburn said.

Their coach, Donnie Davis said he hopes this instills a new kind of confidence.

"Some of them are really new to this and have never been so I don't know if they're going to be ready for the experience they're about to get out of this because it's crazy how many people are there," Davis said.

The first team competes on Friday in Dallas at 3 p.m. and the rest will compete later in the day. If they win, each cheerleader will get a black leather jacket.

"You do special things, and you win your jackets. They are the big leather jackets which are the cool ones everybody wants, and you go down the red carpet. You get special t-shirts and everything is special about it," Washburn said.

  How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

