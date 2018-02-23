Local school gifted new AmTryke

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton AMBUCS and the Buffalo Soldiers teamed up to give a special three-wheel surprise to a local school on Friday--- a brand new AmTryke.

The tryke is custom painted in yellow and blue to represent the Buffalo Soldiers. This is the first year the group donated a tryke to the school.

"We used to have a saying in AMBUC world that every child deserves a bike,” said Kerr. “And so that's what we do in this community."



Lawton AMBUCS Rick Kerr said that was the goal---to allow every student at Learning Tree Academy the chance to ride with their friends.



"We try to provide as many kids with disabilities with Amtrykes that we can,” said Kerr. “So, they can be included in the day to day riding with their brothers and their sisters and their friends."



The tryke is also designed to use as therapy for children ages three to six years old with mobility issues.



Buffalo Soldiers Chapter President Robert McClain said donating a tryke was a need that hit home for them.



"We had one gentleman that's in our chapter and he has a special needs grandson and once that hit everybody started thinking about it that we need to do something,” said McClain.



Although this is the first year they've donated a tryke this will not be their last.



"It's always good to give to the kids,” said McClain.



For 10 years, Lawton Ambucs has gifted the academy with 15 Amtrykes. This is the first year the tryke was custom painted.

