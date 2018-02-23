UPS worker charged with stealing veterans' pills

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A UPS employee in Lawton is charged with two felonies after police said she stole packages containing medicine for veterans.

Detectives said the suspect told them she was pulled into an office and accused of stealing packages. When she told the detectives the story a second time, she admitted to stealing at least four packages from the customer center.

In court documents, investigators said Regina Gossett was taking packages that were coming from the VA medical center because they had prescription pills in them. The last package she was accused of stealing was on Valentine's Day. Video surveillance showed her taking it from her manager's office, putting it her jacket and taking it to her car.

Gossett told detectives that she never planned to take the packages ahead of time and she'd only swipe them if they were left overnight and easy to get to. After she'd get the packages, she'd take them to a home on Ferris Avenue.

She told detectives she'd sell the packages to the person who asked her to take them and depending on what medication was in the package, Gossett would get paid anywhere from $50-$100 and then the buyer would sell the stolen pills.

Detectives verified with the VA medical center that the last package Gossett stole had 70 pain pills in it. Gossett is charged with possession of CDS with the intent to distribute and stealing prescription medication. She could face up to ten years in prison for the first count and anywhere from two years to life for the second count. Her bond is set at $10,000.

