Local High Schools compete at Black History Month Quiz Bowl

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Local high school students put their studies to the test Saturday at the 2nd annual Black History Quiz Bowl.



Students from all three area high schools met at Cameron University to compete against each other.



The students got a list of questions that have to do with black history to study over the past couple months, and they were quizzed on it.



This is Markiese Bowkin, a Junior at Lawton High, first year to do the quiz bowl. He hopes to inspire others to never stop learning and celebrating black history.

"We aren't really represented all the way in American history in our textbooks, so for children in the community to see something like this," said Bowkin. "I hope it would inspire them to go out, study and learn about their history and origin.



Paula Bowen, a Social Studies teacher at Lawton High hopes students leave the event feeling encouraged and proud of their history.

"I hope they take away an appreciation for their history and that their history is not just contained to one month, that it's black history 365," said Bowen. "They should want to study and pass that knowledge to their kids as well."



The winners of the quiz bowl took home trophies, cash prizes and gift cards to places like Chick-fil-a and Sonic.

If you're a high school student and you didn't participate in this years quiz bowl, but would like to next year, contact any of the Social Studies teachers at your school.

