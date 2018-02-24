Cameron students practice for annual fashion show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Students at Cameron University are getting ready to strut and strike a pose! It's for their sixth annual CU fashion week. This year’s theme is "Seasons of the year," and it's all for a good cause.

"Each section it's going to be very detailed,” said Merita Tyrell-Mitchell, director. “For winter it's a night at the opera, for spring it's Oklahoma spring and summer pretty much typical what summer is and fall."

Merita said the theme of the show is dedicated to catering to everyone's taste.

She and her husband have spent the last three months designing most of the outfits that will be worn by the models on the runway.

"We are still working trying to get prepared for March 10,” said Merita.

The fashion show will feature 20 models. Mukta Bhandari is one of them. She will open the show for the Spring section.

She said she's practiced her catwalk since she was a child and is looking forward to the show.

"The stage, the camera, the lights,” said Bhandari.

She said it's about having the opportunity to do something for her community.

"Every human being should do something for others,” said Bhandari.

Tickets for the show are free, however, each guest is asked to bring two nonperishable food items to donate to Salvation Army and Unity Lawton.

Which is what Merita said is the goal, to bridge the gap between fashion and those in need.

"I hope that when people come to the show that they'll have an appreciation of what's going on in our community,” said Merita. “I hope that they will support the event because it's really for a good cause you know charity."

The fashion show will be held at Cameron University theatre on March 10th at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with two canned goods for donation.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.