Driver arrested for crash outside Walters

Scene of the crash on Saturday morning a few miles west of Walters on State Highway 5. (Source Walters Police Department)

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning just outside of Walters for causing a crash while under the influence. The wreck happening on State Highway 5 just a couple miles west of Walters. Walters Police say they went out to the scene around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Officials said Cade Baumann, the man who was later arrested, was driving eastbound and another car was driving westbound. That's when Baumann's vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the other car nearly head on.

There were three people in the other car. One man refused treatment, another was treated and released, and a pregnant woman was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Baumann was arrested on a felony complaint of causing an accident that resulted in bodily harm to others while driving under the influence.

