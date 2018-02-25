Driver arrested for crash outside Walters - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver arrested for crash outside Walters

Scene of the crash on Saturday morning a few miles west of Walters on State Highway 5. (Source Walters Police Department) Scene of the crash on Saturday morning a few miles west of Walters on State Highway 5. (Source Walters Police Department)
Scene of the crash on Saturday morning a few miles west of Walters on State Highway 5. (Source Walters Police Department) Scene of the crash on Saturday morning a few miles west of Walters on State Highway 5. (Source Walters Police Department)

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning just outside of Walters for causing a crash while under the influence. The wreck happening on State Highway 5 just a couple miles west of Walters. Walters Police say they went out to the scene around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Officials said Cade Baumann, the man who was later arrested, was driving eastbound and another car was driving westbound. That's when Baumann's vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the other car nearly head on.

There were three people in the other car. One man refused treatment, another was treated and released, and a pregnant woman was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Baumann was arrested on a felony complaint of causing an accident that resulted in bodily harm to others while driving under the influence.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly