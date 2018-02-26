Stephens County Area Science Fair rescheduled for this week

Students in the 5th through 12th grade have a chance to participate in the Stephens County Science Fair this week. (Source KSWO)

The Stephens County Area Science Fair has been rescheduled after being canceled last week due to weather.

The fair will be held on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 at the Red River Technology Center in Duncan.

The contest is open 5th through 12th graders in Stephens County and the surrounding area. Cash prizes of $50, $75, and $100 will be awarded for the top three places in each grade category, along with special awards of $100 for most innovative project and best project presentation for each age group. In addition, there are nine special area awards with prizes that range from $100 to $200 each.

Students or teachers with questions can email a science fair representative at stephenscountysf@gmail.com.

