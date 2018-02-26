Stephens County Area Science Fair rescheduled for this week

Students in the 5th through 12th grade have a chance to participate in the Stephens County Science Fair this week. (Source KSWO) STEPHENS COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -
The Stephens County Area Science Fair has been rescheduled after being canceled last week due to weather.
The fair will be held on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 at the Red River Technology Center in Duncan.
The contest is open 5th through 12th graders in Stephens County and the surrounding area. Cash prizes of $50, $75, and $100 will be awarded for the top three places in each grade category, along with special awards of $100 for most innovative project and best project presentation for each age group. In addition, there are nine special area awards with prizes that range from $100 to $200 each.
Students or teachers with questions can email a science fair representative at stephenscountysf@gmail.com.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.