Lawton Police Dept. now hiring new officers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for people who want to make a difference in the community. Starting Monday, February 26, the department is accepting applications to train to become a police officer. They are looking for people 21 to 45 years old with at least a high school diploma or GED. Once you fill out the application, you must pass a series of tests and interviews.

The department said they are looking for people who are excited to be a positive change in the community.

"We all know that policing is changing. We need to be more adept to our community. Get out. Bridge that gap. Be the face," Lawton Police Department PIO Timothy Jenkins. "We want people, younger people, who are inspired. Who have fresh thoughts, fresh ideas, different ways to interact with people. We want that. So it's important for us to always get that fresh blood in so we can keep those ideas up."

Applications can be found at building 900 at the Great Plains Technology Center between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. until April 6.

