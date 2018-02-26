'Suspicious death' being investigated in Carnegie

The OSBI is investigating after a woman was found dead at an apartment in Carngie. (Source OSBI)

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is investigating a suspicious death at an apartment in Carnegie.

According to the OSBI, Carnegie police responded to a call for a welfare check on Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. on East First Street. Inside the apartment, police found 55-year-old Carla Renee Turney dead.

Agents conducted interviews, collected possible evidence and documented the scene on Sunday. The OSBI says the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The Carnegie Police Department, Caddo County Sheriff's Department and the District 6 Drug Task Force are assisting the OSBI with the investigation.

