Ryan student investigated after social media threat

A Ryan student was investigated after threats were discovered on his social media account. (Source KSWO)

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department was called in after a student reportedly made threats over social media against his school and other students.

Officials said the incident happened almost two weeks ago.

They say a student posted messages to Snapchat where he reportedly made threats that if he wasn't left alone, he would not be the only one hurt. He also showed compassion for the Florida school shooting suspect in a separate post. School officials and law enforcement were notified and the situation was investigated.

Authorities say there were no guns in the home of the student, and officials were able to get him help.

