Fire crews still busy after recent rain

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Firefighters are sill battling grass fires even after rain came through the area last week.
COMANCHE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

A few small grass fires kept crews busy in Comanche County on Monday afternoon.

One of the fires, off of southeast 90th and Willow Lane, appeared to have started after a small "controlled burn" got out of its containment area. The fire began burning through the field north of the original fire and towards a small barn and home. Residents fought the fire with water hoses and any tool they could get their hands on until the fire department arrived on scene. No structures were lost and there were no reports of injuries.

The governor mandated burn ban was lifted last week after ice and rain swept across the state. Firefighters say the grass can obviously still burn, and the new challenge for now, will be trying to fight these kinds of fires without getting their trucks stuck in the soft mud underneath the burning grass.

