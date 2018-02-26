Arrest warrant issued in 2017 fatal hit-and-run in Tillman Count - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Arrest warrant issued in 2017 fatal hit-and-run in Tillman County

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Dakota Kinder is charged with two counts stemming from a fatal October hit-and-run accident near Frederick. (Source: Raycom Stock Image Library) Dakota Kinder is charged with two counts stemming from a fatal October hit-and-run accident near Frederick. (Source: Raycom Stock Image Library)

TILLMAN COUNTY, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident which occurred in late October of 2017.

Dakota Kinder has been charged with felony leaving the scene of a fatality accident and a charge of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

Kinder is suspected of being the driver on the morning of October 20, 2017 just after midnight when the truck he was in is suspected of hitting a motorcycle being ridden by Dillon Barnard. The motorcycle caught fire and Barnard was killed.

According to court documents, Kinder stated he stopped at the intersection on Highway 5, four miles west of Frederick, before continuing through on. Kinder and his passenger at the time claim they never saw Barnard and that is when the crash happened. After the crash, Kinder allegedly got out and checked on Barnard and realized he was deceased. He is charged with then leaving the scene. He and his passenger then allegedly hid the truck before calling another person to come pick them up. 

On the afternoon of October 20, through an attorney, Kinder contacted authorities to tell them about the crash.

There is no word on if the passenger in Kinder's vehicle will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

