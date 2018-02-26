Lawton PTA Council awards students for artistic talents

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students across Lawton received awards on Monday night for their artistic talent at the Lawton PTA Council Reflections Awards Ceremony. Students submitted artwork in five different categories. They were encouraged to express themselves through dance, film production, visual arts, photography, and literature.

Robin Hamilton, the Lawton Council PTA president, said the theme for this year’s contest was "Within Reach."

"I think it's amazing for them. On the back, they have to write an artist statement, and some of them are quite moving," Hamilton said.

Brooklyn Wiggins got third in her age bracket in Visual Arts. She said it took a little bit to come up with her design.

"Just looking at the finished piece, and being like 'ah that was pretty cool',” Wiggins said. “That took a lot of time, and I'm really proud of that."

The winners will advance to state and if they win there, they'll go to nationals.

