Lawton PTA Council awards students for artistic talents - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton PTA Council awards students for artistic talents

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students across Lawton received awards on Monday night for their artistic talent at the Lawton PTA Council Reflections Awards Ceremony. Students submitted artwork in five different categories. They were encouraged to express themselves through dance, film production, visual arts, photography, and literature.

Robin Hamilton, the Lawton Council PTA president, said the theme for this year’s contest was "Within Reach."

"I think it's amazing for them. On the back, they have to write an artist statement, and some of them are quite moving," Hamilton said.

Brooklyn Wiggins got third in her age bracket in Visual Arts. She said it took a little bit to come up with her design.

"Just looking at the finished piece, and being like 'ah that was pretty cool',” Wiggins said. “That took a lot of time, and I'm really proud of that."

The winners will advance to state and if they win there, they'll go to nationals.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly