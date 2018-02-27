Endowed Lectureship in Social Change established at Cameron Univ - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Endowed Lectureship in Social Change established at Cameron University

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Longtime Lawton residents donated the money to establish the endowment at Cameron University. (Source Cameron Univ.) Longtime Lawton residents donated the money to establish the endowment at Cameron University. (Source Cameron Univ.)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Cameron University Foundation has announced a new Endowed Lectureship in Social Change.

The lectureship was established in the name of longtime Lawton residents Albert Johnson, Sr. and his wife, Josephine. The generous donation from the couple will be used to work towards the "betterment of all."

From Cameron University:

The endowment will provide funds that may be utilized to bring distinguished lecturers and workshops to the campus in areas of social change; to support faculty development and instructional support to improve teaching techniques in areas of civil rights, inclusion versus division, and social justice; to support scholarly activities that explore the dynamics of criminal justice, racial and ethnic cultures and mores as well as the impact of desegregation in America; and to support the purchase of unique capabilities to aid faculty and students in providing services to the community that support a better understanding of the social changes that continue in America. It will encourage innovative engagements with students in teaching, study, research and internship activities.  Students are to be the primary focus of the activities supported by this lectureship.

Those who are wanting to support this, or any other endowment, can contact Cameron University's Office of University Advancement at 580-591-2999.

